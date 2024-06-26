On Tuesday evening a truck transporting manure rolled over at the intersection Deerfield Road and Brayman Hollow Road in Pomfret.

“I heard bang, like bang bang, loud, metal,” said Ann Bedard, whose house is on the intersection. “I went, oh geez, oh my gosh, the truck was upside down. You literally see tires, and it was still king of like in motion. It finally came to a stop after it hit my neighbor’s car.”

Officials said the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The manure spilled out of the vehicle splitting between Bedard’s yard and her neighbor's.

“It was like literally a waterfall of brown,” Bedard said. “All of a sudden, we see the sewer come out of the truck and then the petrol was coming out of the top. It was just flooded down our property.”

The spillage split down their yards, but Bedard’s side was less covered. She says her neighbor, who didn’t want to comment, was working on her yard just last week.

“That poor lady, she worked so hard on her property,” she said of her neighbor. “Only to see it get swept away.”

M. Provost Trucking of Putnam was on the scene Tuesday and Wednesday helping to clean up the mess.

“We’re going down three or four inches to make sure that nothing seeped beyond that,” said Nicholas Provost, who co-owns the company with his father. “Then we’ll come back in tomorrow with fresh material and seed and replace everything that gets dug up today.”

Diesel and hydraulic fluid also spilled out of the truck, but the Pomfret Fire Department Chief Brett Sheldon says there’s no immediate safety threat and the water is safe to use.