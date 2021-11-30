Many Charities Relying On ‘Giving Tuesday' For Needed Resources

Joining the insurance company’s giant red umbrella on Hartford’s Travelers Plaza, Tuesday, was a gently used Subaru. All tied up in a bow, the car was an early holiday gift from Travelers to the Community Renewal Team (CRT), as part of “Giving Tuesday.”

“It looks absolutely beautiful it looks like it’s brand new,” said CRT Assistant Vice President Julie Ackerman.

The car was completely refurbished by the National Auto Body Council and CARSTAR for CRT’s use in its senior meal delivery program. CRT has a fleet of vehicles that travels about 1,000 miles a day but says this car will help make them more efficient and are thankful for the generosity.

“This is the best gift I have ever received as being part of Community Renewal Team,” said CRT Director of Nutrition Gariann Chiarella.

Giving Tuesday is something many charitable organizations have been anticipating. The Southington Bread for Life food pantry and soup kitchen provides the gift of food. Meanwhile, they rely on gifts from others. Giving Tuesday is just one of 365 days where there is a need, one they say has never been greater.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic we have seen a 50% increase, both for clients who are homebound and clients who come to our soup kitchen,” said Executive Director Donna Ayer.

Hartford’s Habitat for Humanity is another organization counting on a health stream of donations.

“These donations go directly into the construction of these houses,” said Director of Construction Kristopher McKelvie.

Hartford’s Habitat for Humanity says it requires hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to complete its mission. On Tuesday, and every other day, they are counting on generosity and are hoping all charitable organizations receive a boost.

“I think this is the day every single year where people get excited to support the organizations they believe in. So, there’s always an uptick on giving Tuesday,” said McKelvie.

If you’re thinking about giving to a charity there is some caution to be taken. Be sure to verify the charity is a 501(c) public charity. Some safety tips can be found at charitynavigator.org.