Many small pets available for adoption at CT Humane Society

Clear the Shelters, our monthlong pet adoption initiative, is about two weeks away.

Meantime, the Connecticut Humane Society wants you to know there aren't just cats and dogs looking for a forever home, smaller pets are waiting to be adopted as well.

"We work with all the small animals except for reptiles and amphibians. So, that will include ferrets and bunny rabbits, hamsters," said Kathryn Schubert, marketing and communications manager at the CT Humane Society.

Guinea pigs are also on that list. In fact, a number of them are available for adoption right now at all three Connecticut Humane Society locations -- Newington, Waterford, and Westport.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"Sometimes it can be hard to spread the word about small pets. They don't generate as much buzz as cats and dogs often do, but they're so deserving of loving homes," said Schubert.

When cared for properly, guinea pigs can live up to six to eight years.

"Small animals are great for first-time pet owners because they do require less care than bigger animals. That's going to look like sometimes smaller enclosures, and a little less food too, which helps with the cost of these pets," said Schubert.

Guinea pigs are also very social animals and enjoy being held. Schubert says most of them were recently handed over to the CT Humane Society, so they're looking for a permanent home.

There's another little animal waiting to be adopted. She's a 2-year-old chinchilla named Aurora, and she belongs to the Connecticut Humane Society in Westport.

"Chinchillas can be really playful. They're very sweet and affectionate, and they love getting their little treats, too," said Schubert.

And their bathtime routine might surprise you. Chinchillas require what's called a "dust bath," which keeps their fur nice and soft.

"They kind of just use the dust like humans would usually use dry shampoo, and that's just helping them get the excess oil out of their fur," said Schubert.

Chinchillas cost $100 to adopt at the CT Humane Society. Guinea pigs are $25. These little creatures are looking for families with big hearts to take them in and make them their own.