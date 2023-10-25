March and vigil held for mother of 4 who was struck and killed by New Britain police officer

Loved ones of Katherine Colon took to the streets of New Britain on Wednesday for a march and vigil to call for justice.

Chants of “Justice for Katherine” and “NBPD take accountability” could be heard throughout downtown as dozens marched to Central Park.

Colon, 40, was killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 when attempting to cross West Main Road. Connecticut State Police said she was hit by a New Britain police officer who was responding to a burglary call.

The officer, Connor Reinsch, has been on restricted duty where he does administrative work and doesn’t respond to calls, New Britain police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We need accountability, transparency, and acknowledgment for the loss that not only our family has to go through…this entire community,” Colon's daughter Maribel Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez sat down with NBC Connecticut ahead of the march and vigil along with her sister. They said they’re holding the event to get the attention of city leaders who aren’t answering their questions.

They said police have not updated them on the investigation.

“We don’t even know when she was brought into the hospital, we don’t know how long she was on the floor for. We have no answers, and so we need our answers answered,” Rodriguez said.

Loved ones of Katherine Colon took to the streets of New Britain on Wednesday for a march and vigil to call for justice.

“Pedestrians have the right of way. There’s no justification why any person hits a pedestrian on the road. Either you weren’t paying attention, or you weren’t going slow enough to see the person," she continued.

Daniah Sawyer, Colon’s daughter, said the mother of four should be remembered for how she lived, not how she died.

“She was more than just a woman who got hit by a police officer. She was a mother, she was a sister, she was a daughter. My youngest brother, he’s 10. No one should have to grow up without their mother,” Sawyer said.

State police said in a statement to NBC Connecticut that the investigation is active, but they can’t share any new information.

“Due to their detailed and intricate nature, investigations into fatal collisions take an average of six months to a year to complete,” state police said.