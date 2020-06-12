George Floyd

Marches, Demonstrations in Connecticut to Fight for Change

Clergy members rally for justice in Hartford
NBC Connecticut

Protesters will be gathering and marching in several Connecticut towns on Friday to speak out against racial injustice and call for police accountability.

Outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month has sparked demonstrations and protests all over the country, including in Connecticut, and beyond.

Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was handcuffed when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes before Floyd died.

Local

Jennifer Dulos Case 1 hour ago

No New Evidence in Jennifer Dulos Case Found in Avon Search

peter manfredonia 4 hours ago

UConn Student to Be Charged With Murder; Bond Set at $5 Million

In the weeks since video surfaced that showed what happened to Floyd, people have been coming together to demand justice and to call for change.

Following are the rallies, marches and demonstrations planned today:

Hartford

More than 100 clergy and members of the Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance are holding a rally today to demand police accountability and transparency.

The rally will be held at Union Baptist Church on Main Street in Hartford and participants will walk in silence to the Hartford Police Safety Complex for an eight-minute kneel-in.

The procession will continue to city hall to call for the mayor , chief of police and police union president to giving meaningful authority to the Civilian Police Review Board, for transparency and responsiveness in the process of filing complaints against police and for civilian engagement with police union negotiations.

Danbury

One march will be at Western Connecticut State University.

Protesters will meet at the midtown quad at 11 a.m. At noon, the group will march around campus, starting at the science building.

People who are participating are urged to wear a face mask to face covering and dress in black.

Posted by Our Culture is Beautiful on Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Coventry

A Black Lives Matter protest and march will be held at town hall at 5 p.m.

It will start at town hall and end at Patriots Park.

People who are participating are urged to wear masks, bring signs and practice social distancing.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2797458340489608/

West Hartford

A protest and justice march will be held in West Hartford tonight.

There will be a march from West Hartford Town Hall to the West Hartford Police Department from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Protesters are urged to bring masks and signs and to wear black, red or green.

Windsor

A peaceful student-led demonstration will be held on the Windsor Town Green from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

People who are protesting are asked to bring signs, masks, gloves and lawn chairs and to practice social distancing.

This article tagged under:

George FloydHartford
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us