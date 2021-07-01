Marijuana Is Legal, Now What?

Yes, cannabis is legal in Connecticut! But it’s not legal to buy it here yet. Just across the border in Massachusetts, a dispensary is seeing more Connecticut customers and displaying the variety of their cannabis retail collection.

“Maybe you are looking for a chocolate bar or a fast acting swallowable pill, we also have infused cannabis beverages that are super discreet,” Audrey Procopio said.

Procopio is the marketing manager for Canna Provisions in Holyoke Massachusetts.

“There’s a lot of different avenues you can go down with different cannabis products based on the experience that you’re looking for and the relief that you’re looking for,” Procopio said.

But how much you can bring back to Connecticut varies.

“There is a purchase limit in the state of Massachusetts. It is one ounce of flower or 5 grams of concentrates, 500 milligrams of edibles or a combination of all of those different product types,” Procopio said.

In Connecticut you can have 1.5 ounces of flower, 7.5 grams of concentrate and up to 750 mg of other products with THC.

Canna Provisions has their own calculator based on Massachusetts limits.

“Cannabis math for some reason is a lot harder to figure out without that tool,” Procopio said.

Police are warning that even though they can’t use the smell of cannabis to search you’re vehicle, that’s no reason to risk driving high.

“Although marijuana is becoming legal for recreational use we do encourage everyone not to get behind the wheel of a vehicle if you’re been drinking or taking part in any kind of drugs,” Trooper Josue Dorelus said.

Dispensaries have their own set of rules.

“We’re making sure everyone is being responsible. Not opening on the premises in our parking lot and consuming in a safe and legal and responsible way,” Procopio said.

The drug is now legal in 19 states.

“It’s very socially acceptable to have a glass of wine at the end of the day or a beer at the end of the day. It’s also socially acceptable to have a pre-roll or an infused beverage,” Procopio said.

She added: “we’re excited to welcome people to learn about what the experience of a dispensary is like.”