South Windsor

Marijuana odor leads police to teens who accomplice accidentally locked in shed: police

South Windsor Police sign
NBC Connecticut

The smell of marijuana led South Windsor police to find two teens suspected in a car theft locked in a shed in South Windsor early Thursday morning and police said they think the other suspect accidentally locked them in there.

Police said officers were notified that a stolen vehicle heading south from East Windsor was on Route 5 in South Windsor.

They tried to stop the vehicle, but driver made a U-turn, so officers deflated the tires with stop sticks and found the vehicle abandoned in the area of Strong Road and West Road, police said.

With help from a state police K-9 and a drone from Manchester police, officers found one suspect as he tried to get into an Uber, police said.

Then the smell of marijuana led police to a shed at the back of a property on West Road, where they found the other two suspects.

Police said they believe the suspect who was trying to get a rideshare accidentally locked them in when he went to find a ride.

Three 18-year-olds from Massachusetts -- Springfield, Greenfield and Gardner - were arrested and charged with engaging police in a pursuit, interfering with an officer/resisting, burglary in the third degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, conspiracy to commit larceny of a Motor Vehicle and criminal trover in the second degree.

This article tagged under:

South Windsor
