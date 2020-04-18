Marinas, Boatyards Allowed to Open for Personal Use in the Tri-State

Marinas and boatyards are now allowed to open for personal use in the tri-state area as long as strict social distancing and sanitation protocols are followed.

Conn. Governor Ned Lamont, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced the decision Saturday.

Chartered watercraft services or rentals will not be allowed, and restaurant activity at these sites must be limited to take-out or delivery only.

Marinas and marina repair are on the essential business list.

“Our states share workforces, resources, public transit and we all share a connection on the water. This is yet another example of how our states have shared interests, which is all the more reason to collaborate on these kinds of decisions. This decision provides uniformity across our marinas," Lamont said in a statement.