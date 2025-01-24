Massachusetts

Market Basket teases ‘big' announcement Friday. What will it be?

Some are speculating the chain might be switching its name

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

New England supermarket chain Market Basket is teasing a big reveal on Friday. But what will it be?

"We're taking something old and making it new," Market Basket said in a social media post Thursday. "Let us know in the comments what you think we have planned. Check back tomorrow (1/24) for the big reveal!"

The popular grocery chain didn't give many hints, other than a graphic with their old logo, leading some to believe that they might be switching its name from Market Basket to include the DeMoulas family name as it once did.

"Changing name of store brand food/items to Demoulas?" one person speculated on X.

"When I was growing up we went to the DeMoulas on Route 110 in Westford. Are you bringing back the old name?" said another.

We'll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear anything.

