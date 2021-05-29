Marlborough Boy Gets Custom Jeep From Make-A-Wish Connecticut

Make-A-Wish Connecticut delivered an unforgettable wish for a teenager from Marlborough.

A uniquely-designed Jeep was exactly what 18-year-old Andrew Lombardi had been hoping for and on Saturday, that Jeep became his.

Lombardi was diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma back in August of 2020. His health is much better now, but he has a message for any other kids going through a difficult medical battle right now.

"Even though it's tough and that it's hard in the moment, it's always going to get better and you're always going to have friends and family to help you along in that journey," Lombardi said.

He is planning to take his girlfriend to prom in the new Jeep and hopes to go on a road trip with his friends this summer, all thanks to Make-A-Wish Connecticut which has granted more than 3,600 wishes to local children over the years.