Marlborough man accused of submitting false invoices to ambulance association

A Marlborough man has been arrested after he allegedly submitted nearly two dozen false invoices and received over $43,000, according to police.

State police said a member of the Roy B. Pettengill Ambulance Association submitted 22 fraudulent invoices and was reimbursed a total of $43,133.

It happened between 2011 and 2024, according to an arrest warrant.

Troopers said the invoices requested money for purchases that never happened.

The warrant states that the man was in charge of all purchases for the ambulance association. He claimed that he purchased refurbished AEDs, but documentation shows higher-than-expected charges.

The man was arrested and faces charges including forgery and larceny. He was released on a $70,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.

The Roy B. Pettengill Ambulance Association is a nonprofit that provides services to the town of Marlborough.