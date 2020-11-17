Marlborough Man Charged in Four 1984 Sex Assault Caes

A Marlborough man is suspected in four sexual assaults in four different Connecticut cities and towns in 1984 and has been arrested after a DNA match.

According to the Chief State's Attorney's Office, 69-year-old Michael Marion Sharpe was arrested and charged with four counts of kidnapping in the first degree with a firearm after an investigation by the Cold Case Unit.

Sharpe is accused in four cases:

The June 3, 1984 sexual assault of a 25-year-old female in Bloomfield.

The June 26, 1984 sexual assault of a 30-year-old female in Middletown.

The July 21, 1984 sexual assault of a 24-year-old female in Windsor.

The July 24, 1984 sexual assault of a 24-year-old female in Rocky Hill

Sharpe is accused of brandishing a firearm while breaking into the home where these sexual assaults occurred, police said. He was identified as a suspect using information from publicly available genealogy data. On November 9, investigators collected his DNA from trash left at the curb. That sample matched DNA collected from all four sexual assault cases.

“Turning to forensic genetic genealogy as a possible breakthrough for unsolved cases shows that the Cold Case Unit’s investigators never forget the victims of these crimes,” Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney John F. Fahey, head of the Cold Case Unit, said in a media release. “The investigators believe these victims deserve justice so they never stop searching for clues even if it means looking beyond their traditional investigative tools - no matter how complicated it may be - to ensure that justice is achieved.”

The state recently received a federal grant of $470,000 aimed to held fund investigations into violent cold case crimes. The Cold Case Unit is using forensic genetic genealogy and other advanced DNA to revisit these old cases.

Sharpe appeared in court Tuesday and was released on a promise to appear.