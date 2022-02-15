Marlborough Man Killed in Crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury

A man from Marlborough has died after a crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury on Monday night.

Police said 28-year-old Scudder Evans was traveling on Route 2 west near exit 9 around 10:42 p.m.

According to investigators, Evans lost control of his vehicle, entered the grassy median, went down an embankment, collided with a group of trees and came to a final rest among the trees within the median.

Evans suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and state police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Michael Dean #0416 at Troop H at (860) 534-6039.