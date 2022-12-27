Couple Charged With Manslaughter in Connection to Death of 4-Year-Old: Police

Two people have been arrested in connection to the June death of a 4-year-old girl in Bristol, police said.

Officers said they arrested 28-year-old Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus and 31-year-old Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, both of New Britain, on Tuesday.

Investigators served arrest warrants for Ashley and Rocky, who are married, and they were both taken into custody in New Britain.

Police said they're not releasing the child's identity.

Both Ashley and Rocky face charges including first-degree manslaughter, unlawful restraint, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor, and more.

Police said they've both posted a $250,000 bond and have been released. The two are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.