Martha Stewart Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Assures Fans She's in ‘Approved Age Group'

Celebrity lifestyle guru Martha Stewart got the COVID-19 vaccine. She shared a video of herself getting the shot on Monday evening, writing that she is "grateful to the doctors, nurses and medical staff who are wading through the red tape and confusion of the distribution of these very important vaccines."

Stewart, who turned 79 in August, assured her fans that she is in the "approved age group" to get the vaccine and she waited in line with others.

"I am excited to have received my dosage and look forward to the booster," she wrote. "Here’s to the advancement of science and a heartfelt thanks to those working on the vaccines. We are all hoping for an end to this pandemic."

Two vaccines have been approved for use against the coronavirus, though rollout has been slow and complicated by limited supplies, logistical difficulties, and more.

Stewart has been quarantined at her fully functioning farm that she has lived in for 17 years in Bedford, New York, though she said she got her vaccine in Manhattan.

Throughout the pandemic, Stewart has been sharing regular updates on her quarantine activities and even launched a show, "Martha Knows Best," which premiered over the summer.

In the recent snowy months, Stewart has even shared videos of her clearing the snow on her property.

"I love to go out on the snowplow because I like to just see what's going on at the farm, first of all, and I love snow," she told TODAY last week. "I get lost out there, nobody can reach me, I can't hear my phone. It's so nice."

Stewart added that she had celebrated New Year's with her family and then virtually joined her close friend Snoop Dogg for a drink.

"Then I rushed home and had to get gussied up for Snoop's New Year's Eve party," she explained with a laugh. "I set up all the lights myself, I had nobody to help me except my driver Carlos. We did the whole segment just in my dining room."

Stewart's 98th book, "Very Good Things" came out last week.

