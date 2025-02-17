Martha Stewart to open restaurant at Foxwoods

Martha Stewart is going to be opening a restaurant at Foxwoods.

The Bedford by Martha Stewart will be opening in the fall 2025.

Foxwoods’ website said the new restaurant is designed to “transport guests into Martha’s renowned 1925 country farmhouse” in Bedford, New York.

The menu will focus on locally sourced ingredients and it will include Stewart’s Kurobuta Pork Chop, Niçoise Salad and her family recipe for Pierogies, according to Foxwoods. The cocktail menu will include the Martha-tini and her frozen pomegranate Martha-rita.

Stewart writes about Bedford, New York and has shared photos of her Bedford house on her blog. You can find it here.

She blogs about food and recipes here.

The Bedford will be in the Grand Pequot Tower.

Learn more here.