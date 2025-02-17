Food & Drink

Martha Stewart to open restaurant at Foxwoods

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 12

Martha Stewart is going to be opening a restaurant at Foxwoods.  

The Bedford by Martha Stewart will be opening in the fall 2025.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Foxwoods’ website said the new restaurant is designed to “transport guests into Martha’s renowned 1925 country farmhouse” in Bedford, New York.

The menu will focus on locally sourced ingredients and it will include Stewart’s Kurobuta Pork Chop, Niçoise Salad and her family recipe for Pierogies, according to Foxwoods. The cocktail menu will include the Martha-tini and her frozen pomegranate Martha-rita.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Stewart writes about Bedford, New York and has shared photos of her Bedford house on her blog. You can find it here.

She blogs about food and recipes here.

The Bedford will be in the Grand Pequot Tower.

Local

New Haven 2 hours ago

Drivers, homeowners deal with ice and slippery conditions in New Haven

West Hartford 3 hours ago

Burglary at West Hartford jewelry store under investigation

Learn more here.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us