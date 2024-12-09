Hartford

Mary J. Blige adds concert stop at XL Center in Hartford

Mary J. Blige
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Grammy and Emmy award-winning artist Mary J. Blige has announced nine new shows to her "The For My Fans Tour" and one stop is in Connecticut.

Blige will be stopping at the XL Center in Hartford on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, with special guests NE-YO and Mario.

Her new album "Gratitude" was released on November 15 and the album and tour celebrate the love and gratitude Blige has towards her life, family, friends and fans.

Tickets will be available with Citi Presales starting on Tuesday, December 10. General ticket sales begin on Friday, December 13 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.

Blige has eight multi-platinum albums, nine Grammy awards, an Emmy award, two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe nominations and a SAG nomination.

