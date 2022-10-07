Maryland Man Extradited to CT After Stabbing Lyft Driver in Darien: Police

Police have arrested the person they believe is responsible for stabbing a Lyft driver several times in Darien in June.

Abiola Shonowo, 28, was a passenger in the car when he allegedly stabbed the driver, who was taking him to Norwalk.

Officers responded to the area of West Avenue and Holmes Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. on June 26 for the report of a one-car crash.

When they arrived, the driver told them he picked up a passenger in Stamford and was headed to Norwalk. He told officers he had been stabbed by his passenger and that he intentionally crashed his car into a tree to stop the attack, police said.

The passenger took off with the driver's cell phone, he told police. The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Darien police identified a suspect, who they said was on probation in Maryland and was arrested on July 4 on unrelated charges in Baltimore County. Police said they obtained a warrant for Shonowo and bond was set at $1 million.

Shonowo was extradited from Maryland to Darien on Thursday. Police said he's facing charges including first-degree robbery, criminal attempt to commit assault, and more. He appeared in court on Friday.