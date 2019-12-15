Winterfest

Mascot Day Held at Winterfest in Hartford

The weather cooperated in Hartford on Sunday where it was all about the mascots in Bushnell Park.

People enjoying some time at Winterfest got to take part in Mascot Day while skating with some fan favorites like Chompers and Choo Choo from the Yard Goats, Cuppy from Dunkin' and Pucky from the Hartford Whalers.

If course, the day wouldn't be compete without snapping a photo with Santa.

"If you're not coming to Hartford, you're missing something, it's a great place,"

You can enjoy free ice skating and free skate rentals everyday from 11:00 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Bushnell Park in Hartford.

NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut are the proud media sponsors of Winterfest.

