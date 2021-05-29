Massachusetts Drops Mask Mandate, Remaining COVID Restrictions

As of midnight Saturday, Gov. Charlie Baker’s mask mandate is no more and all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts have been lifted.

In place of the mask mandate, the Department of Public Health has issued a new mask advisory in line with CDC guidance. This means if you’re fully vaccinated, you do not have to wear a mask inside or outside in most instances.

Those who are not vaccinated are advised to keep wearing your mask.

Masks are still mandatory for everyone on public and private transportation systems (including rideshares, livery, taxi, ferries, MBTA, Commuter Rail and transportation stations), in healthcare facilities and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings.

Effective Saturday, all industries will be permitted to open to 100% capacity, indoor and outdoor gathering limits will be rescinded and, with the exception of face-covering requirements for certain settings, all state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted.

The restrictions are being eased as the Bay State's COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues to make strong progress, with 78% of adults having received at least one dose and roughly 3.5 million residents being fully vaccinated.

"Unless something very odd happens, I would say that it is pretty much over," Baker said Friday from the State House Library. "I would put an asterisk on anything that says it's over, but I do believe that it is certainly on the run in a big way and given the data as it currently exists right now, Massachusetts is in a place where we can lift these restrictions and do so with a high degree of confidence that people have done the things we needed to do to beat this thing down."

Massachusetts restaurants have relied on outdoor dining through the pandemic, and it could remain in effect for an additional six months.

Children under 5 years old and persons who have difficulty breathing in a mask are among those who are exempt from wearing a face mask.

NBC10 Boston and NECN spoke to some Bostonians about the new changes and, predictably, got some mixed reactions.

"I'm excited to get back out to bars and restaurants," Katie Wolstromer said.

"I'm going to wear a mask when I'm in crowded areas and not go to restaurants," John Grimaldi said.

"Personally, for me, just not seeing masks anywhere at all, that’s what I'm looking forward to," Liza Curran said.