Masked burglars broke into 15 units at Newington self-storage facility: police

Masked burglars struck at a self-storage facility in Newington early Wednesday morning and forced their way into 15 storage units, according to police.

Officers responded to the Cube Smart self-storage facility at 26 Maselli Road in Newington just before 1:30 a.m. when they received a report of a burglary in progress and they saw three people leaving the area in a white pickup.

One of them had a gun and witnesses said all three were wearing facemasks, police said.

Officers found that 15 units were broken into and they are working to identify and contact the people who rented those units.

Police are asking the public not to confront suspects.

If you have information, call Officer Torres at 860-666-8445.