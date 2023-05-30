mask mandate

Masking Protocols Change at State Capitol Building Due to Uptick in COVID Cases

By Angela Fortuna

Generic-Face-Mask-Generic-1
Getty Images

Guests will now be required to wear masks on the third floor of the capitol building due to an increase in COVID-19 cases among senators.

CT Senate Republicans told NBC Connecticut that the protocols were put in place due to a number of positive coronavirus tests in the Senate over the last few days.

All guests and visitors will have to wear masks on the third floor of the capitol building, as well as in the fourth-floor gallery overlooking the chamber.

Senators and legislative staff are now being required to take rapid COVID tests. If they test negative, they're being urged to wear a mask anyway.

It's unclear exactly how many COVID cases have been reported. Senate leaders plan to revisit the masking protocols on Thursday.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

mask mandateCOVID-19connecticut capitol
