Masks For CT Gives Out Free Masks in Woodbridge

Current state guidelines say people should be wearing masks when they can't practice social distancing.

On Sunday, the volunteer group Masks for CT stepped in to help with that.

People lined up in their cars outside the JCC of Greater New Haven in Woodbridge to get masks for themselves and their families.

Masks for CT volunteers had about 50,000 masks to hand out on a first come first serve basis.

"When there is a challenge, we come together and we meet that need and today, that happened in so many ways. My heart is bursting with joy," said Judy Alperin, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.

The group plans to distribute more masks to the public on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside Xfinity Theater in Hartford.

