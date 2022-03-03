Masks Optional for Waterbury Schools Starting March 7

Mask wearing in Waterbury Public Schools is now optional come March 7, according to a notice sent out by Dr. Verna Ruffin, Waterbury's superintendent.

According to the release, masks are still recommended, however, the decision is optional starting Monday for students and staff within school buildings and individuals who use bus transportation.

"We will continue to show mutual respect and demonstrate empathy, regardless of each community member’s decision to wear a mask or not. In addition, the district will continue mitigation strategies to ensure buildings are clean and sanitary," the release stated. "The shift in the mask mandate is not an indication that the pandemic is over by any means. The district alongside the Waterbury Health Department will continue to monitor the COVID data on a daily basis."

Until March 7 comes, students still have to wear a mask while in school during these situations:

If a student is sent to an isolation room and/or is experiencing COVID-like symptoms, then the school can require that student to wear a mask while in the isolation room.

All staff exhibiting COVID-like symptoms will be required to mask.

If a student tests positive for COVID and stays home for a five-day isolation period, they are then required to wear a mask for days 6-10 (this applies to staff members who test positive).

Students/staff who are identified as a close contact to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 will be required to wear a mask at all times around others for 10 days.

These protocols are subject to change if conditions warrant. The district will continue to consult with state and local officials as we monitor daily and weekly data.

When the mask mandate became left up to the district, Waterbury was among a few others in the state to keep mask-wearing in schools mandatory. Many parents did not agree with the decision.

On Thursday afternoon, parents in favor of removing masks inside Waterbury schools gathered to protest.

Students must still get tested for COVID-19 on Friday, March 4, and Sunday, March 6 before returning to school.

"We will continue to assess and fine-tune procedures with an emphasis on the health and safety of both our students and staff. I greatly appreciate all of the feedback from families and staff concerning this issue. In addition to the daily COVID reports, we’ll continue to communicate both at the district level, as well as from the school level," the release stated.