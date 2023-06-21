Mass. guardsman accused of leaking classified docs due back in court Wednesday

Jack Teixeira — the former Air National Guardsman from Massachusetts accused of leaking top secret military documents — is expected to appear in court once again on Wednesday.

Wednesday's arraignment will come about two months after Teixeira's arrest at his home in North Dighton, and nearly a week since a federal jury indicted him on six counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified military documents.

In ordering Jack Teixeira to remain locked up before his trial, U.S. Magistrate David Hennessy noted that the Massachusetts native was twice confronted by his superiors about his handling of confidential information before his arrest.

The 21-year-old is accused of misusing his top-secret clearance while working as an Air National Guardsman, by accessing classified information not related to his job — including sensitive military details about the war in Ukraine.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said he was posting that information on social media group chats since early last year.

Teixeira allegedly tried destroying evidence once he realized that he was being investigated, with prosecutors adding that his actions have endangered U.S. security.

Justice Department lawyers made the disclosure in a court papers urging a magistrate judge to keep Jack Teixeira behind bars while he awaits trial.

The Department of Justice noted that each charge of unauthorized retention and transmission of classified documents carries a sentence of up to 10 years, so, if convicted of all counts, Teixeira could face up to 60 years behind bars.

Teixeira's lawyers have tried to get him released on bail, but so far, the judge in his case has not granted that request, citing concerns about his access to guns and violent remarks he's allegedly made in the past.

Teixeira is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Worcester.

The Associated Press reported that the breach exposed secrets involving the Russian war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

Meanwhile, Teixeira's family said in a statement back in April that they are standing in solidarity and support of the 21-year-old.

"His parents and large extended family are standing together in solidarity and support of Jack Teixeira through this very difficult and confusing ordeal," the statement read.

Prosecutors and national security experts alike have questioned why and how Teixeira had access to such sensitive information dealing with national security considering he had been suspended in high school for comments made about guns and violence, and had been repeatedly denied a firearms license because of concerns raised by local police.

The Associated Press contributed to this report