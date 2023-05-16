Mass. Man Found Guilty of 1984 Kidnapping in Avon

A Springfield, Massachusetts man has been found guilty of a kidnapping that happened in Avon nearly 40 years ago.

The State's Attorney's Office said 75-year-old George Legere is charged with first-degree kidnapping for an incident that happened in the early morning hours on April 13, 1984.

A woman that was getting out of her parked car parked at an Avon apartment complex was forced back inside by a man who blindfolded her with tape and tied her arms together, according to authorities.

The man drove her to an unknown location, tied her to a tree and started to hit and sexually assault her. He then made her get back inside and continued to assault her, officials said.

The woman was left bound and blindfolded in her apartment's parking lot while Legere fled the scene. Responding officers found the woman still bound by the wrists and naked, according to officials.

In May of 2019, Legere was arrested for an unrelated matter in Massachusetts and a DNA sample kit was taken. The sample matched one in the DNA Index System, linking Legere to the 1984 kidnapping and sexual assault.

The description of the kidnapper that was given back when the incident happened matched that of Legere.

Scheduling is set to take place on July 21.