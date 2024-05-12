new haven

Mass. man reportedly stabbed by several people in New Haven

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A man from Massachusetts was reportedly stabbed by several people in New Haven on Saturday night.

Officers responded to Yale New Haven Hospital's emergency department around 7:10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing victim who had walked in.

According to police, the 19-year-old man from Massachusetts did not say anything about what happened, but said it happened somewhere in New Haven.

Detectives said the man reported that he had been jumped and stabbed by several people, but he was otherwise uncooperative with officers.

The man's injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call detectives at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.

