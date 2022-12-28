South Windsor

Mass. Man's Death While in South Windsor Police Custody Under Investigation

The death of a man who died while in South Windsor police custody earlier this week is under investigation.

The Office of the Inspector General said it is investigating the death of Kevin Doherty, of Boston, Massachusetts. He died on Monday while in the custody of South Windsor Police.

Last Friday, police arrested Doherty on family violence charges. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

On Monday, around 12:20 p.m., dispatchers noticed Doherty, 55, in distress while at the South Windsor Police Department holding facility. Officers immediately responded. The found him unresponsive and CPR was started, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

Doherty was transported to Manchester Hospital where he later died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has not yet determined Doherty's manner of death.

South Windsor Police Chief Lindstrom said his department is cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

