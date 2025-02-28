I-90

Mass. Pike west closed at I-495 for ‘risk of a major sinkhole'; delays to last hours

The westbound side of the highway is closed at the I-495 interchange after a trench developed in the right lane near a construction area, according to MassDOT

By Asher Klein and Thea DiGiammerino

NBCUniversal

Rush hour is underway — watch live aerial footage from the scene atop this story.

The Massachusetts Turnpike west was closed for emergency repairs at the interchange with Interstate 495 Friday morning because of road settling amid construction that could have created a large sinkhole, officials said.

There was a "risk of a major sinkhole opening up," Massachusetts' top highway official, Jonathan Gulliver, said in a news conference Friday afternoon.

He was hoping to have one lane of the highway reopened by about 2 p.m., but expected at least some lane closures through 8 p.m.

For people headed west in Massachusetts on Friday evening, Gulliver said, "if you have another area that you can reroute to … choose that area."

MassDOT warns that detours and delays on the westbound side of the highway near I-495 in the area could last several hours.

The incident took place in the Framingham/Westborough/Hopkinton area. Officials initially said a trench developed in the right lane of I-90 near a construction area. Traffic was being detoured off the Pike onto Route 9 at exit 111.

The incident comes a week after a chunk of concrete fell on the roadway in a tunnel through the Pike in Boston.

This article tagged under:

I-90Traffic
