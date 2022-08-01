sports betting

Mass. Lawmakers Reach Agreement on Sports Betting Legislation

The agreement came at the last minute, less than two weeks after the House Speaker said lawmakers were "far apart" on the topic

By Matt Fortin

AP

The Sports Betting Conference Committee has reached an agreement on legislation to legalize sports betting in Massachusetts, according to a tweet early Monday from House Speaker Ron Mariano.

The legislation would allow for wagering on both professional and collegiate sports in the Bay State, according to Speaker Mariano's tweet.

The Speaker thanked other lawmakers for "recognizing the incredible economic opportunity that legalized sports betting presents."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said the organization is "thrilled" in a statement following the announcement.

"We are thrilled that our home state has acted to protect consumers, create jobs and grow revenue in the Commonwealth," Robins said in the statement. "We particularly want to thank Speaker Mariano, Senate President Spilka, Chairs Michlewitz and Rodrigues and the members of the conference committee for their leadership. We are hopeful that the legislature will move to quickly pass this bill and Governor Baker will sign it into law.” 

Local

Powerball 40 mins ago

Powerball Ticket Sold in CT Won $50,000 Saturday Night

silver alert 3 hours ago

SILVER ALERT: 83-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing From Granby

Less than two weeks ago, Speaker Mariano said House and Senate negotiators were "far apart" on the legislation. One of the major discussion points was whether or not to allow collegiate sports betting in addition to professional sports.

If signed by Gov. Baker, Massachusetts will join 30 other states and Washington D.C. in legalizing sports betting.

This article tagged under:

sports bettingMassachusettsHouse Speaker Ronald Mariano
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us