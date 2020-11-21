Mass. State Trooper Shot During Traffic Stop; Search Underway

A search is underway for a suspect who shot a Massachusetts State Police trooper during a traffic stop in Barnstable, State Police confirmed.

The incident occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Friday on Camp Street.

The trooper was taken to Cape Cod Hospital by another trooper. He was then taken by ambulance to a Boston hospital, police said.

State police said the trooper's injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect drove away after the shooting, according to authorities. Police are now searching for one or more people who were in the car.

In a tweet Saturday, the State Police Association of Massachusetts thanked first responders who helped the injured trooper.