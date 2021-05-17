Mass Vaccination Clinics in Connecticut Starting to Wind Down

More than 1.9 million people in Connecticut have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. As the vaccination rate continues to increase, demand for the shot is slowing.

As a result, some mass vaccination sites statewide are beginning to close and redirect their resources. Providers say the mass vaccination sites did their job: helped to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible. Moving forward, healthcare providers are hoping to make the shot accessible in more locations.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Yale New Haven Health

Mass vaccination clinics hosted by Yale New Haven Health will stop offering first doses in the next seven to 10 days, according to Ohm Deshpande, vice president of population health for the healthcare system.

Resources will be shifted from mass vaccination sites to more smaller sites and pop-up clinics.

“We are still in the game, we just need to recalibrate to meet the needs of the community and that is really to have it in smaller venues that are easier to access,"” said Deshpande.

Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare's vaccination clinic at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford will be discontinued May 24.

According to officials with the health care system, plans for their other mass vaccination sites have not been completed yet. James Cardon, chief clinical integration officer, said HHC will redeploy the resources from the mass vaccination sites to smaller efforts.

"Instead of having 10 people at once center, it will be even easier if we can move them around and have more people to get to," said Cardon.

Waterbury Health

Waterbury Health announced that they are closing their Post University drive-thru vaccine clinic on May 26 after being open for four months.

Hospital officials said they've administered more than 30,000 shots. The clinic will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in preparation of closing.

Waterbury Health will continue to operate its vaccine clinic at the Naugatuck Armory, they said. Any second dose appointments at Post University scheduled for May 26 or later will be rescheduled to the Naugatuck drive-thru clinic.

Waterbury Health said they will also be shifting some of its resources to the city of Waterbury and will continue its vaccination work in the community.

Community Health Center

Sites run by Community Health Center will remain open for the foreseeable future. A spokesperson for CHC said they have seen a robust response to the 12-15 year-olds being eligible for Pfizer's COVID vaccine.

CHC will watch the data carefully to make any logistical adjustments, but their goal is to be open as long as they are needed, according to a spokesperson.

Old Saybrook

Old Saybrook's mass vaccination site is winding down. The clinic, located at 60 Sheffield Street in Old Saybrook, will offer four more first dose clinics.

Pfizer's COVID vaccine will be administered Monday May 17 and Tuesday May 18 from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. They will also host clinics from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday May 22 and Sunday May 23.

After the first dose clinics, Old Saybrook will switch to second dose dates for people who already went through their site.