Massachusetts Marijuana Dispensaries Expect New CT Law to Boost Sales

Since it could be awhile until retail stores open in Connecticut, some people might take a trip to buy cannabis in neighboring states.

On Tuesday, NBC Connecticut traveled to Massachusetts where recreational marijuana has been legal for several years.

Among those already making the drive to Massachusetts and heading to a recreational cannabis shop is Chris Beauchemin of Bristol.

“Being able to get what you want recreationally is I think a good thing,” said Beauchemin.

Starting July 1 a lot more people from Connecticut might be making the trip.

“We’ve seen with every other state that’s one of our neighbors has legalized we’ve typically have seen an increase right away,” said Audrey Procopio, Canna Provisions marketing manager.

Procopio showed us the range of products for sale at Canna Provisions in Holyoke: from flowers to food to drinks.

“People are interested. There’s an element of not even really knowing what the experience is like and we’re really excited to be able to show that,” said Procopio.

Cannabis is a quickly growing industry in the Bay State and even in the same building in Holyoke another shop opened a few months ago.

“Probably at the moment 35% of our business is out of state because we are so close to the Connecticut border,” said Jacob Black, Holyoke Cannabis marketing manager..

Black says that Connecticut crowd could grow starting next week.

People will find the shops have lots of rules and regulations to follow.

“If somebody comes in trying to purchase cannabis and we deem they are already too inebriated, one, or might be a harm to the public or themselves we will not be able to serve them cannabis,” said Black.

Dispensaries believe the uptick in business could be long lasting since it could take a while to set up shops in Connecticut.

Though some customers can’t wait for the shorter drive.

“It’s going to be fantastic. I look forward to it,” said Beauchemin.

Stores say they assume people are going to consume the cannabis in the state. If they find out you’re not, they’re not supposed to sell it to you because crossing a state border with it could break federal law.