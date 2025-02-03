Yeast, mold in marijuana products prompts warning from Mass. cannabis board

Several marijuana products sold across Massachusetts were recently found to have mold and yeast in them above acceptable limits, the Cannabis Control Commission said in a health advisory Monday.

The strains — Slap N Tickle, Tiger’s Eye, Carbon Fiber, Frosted Jungle, Highland OG and Silver Kush — were sold as recently as last month, according to the announcement. They passed initial testing before the contaminants were found through additional compliance testing.

No illnesses connected with the issues have been reported, the commission said. Anyone with the affected marijuana was urged to destroy or return it and contact the retailer, and anyone who uses the product and undergoes adverse health effects was urged to seek medical attention and reach out to the store they got it from.

There were two sets of potentially contaminated products, according to the Cannabis Control Commission:

These were sold between Sept. 18 and Jan. 30 after yeast and mold above acceptable testing limits were discovered. (Tap the link above to see the information below in a different format.)

Product Name/Type Product Strain Product Batch Number 3.5g Jar Slap N Tickle F2H23SLAP080524 0.8g Pre-Roll Slap N Tickle F2H23SLAP080524 3.5g Jar Tiger’s Eye F3H23TEYE081924 0.8g Pre-Roll Tiger’s Eye F3H23TEYE081924

Licensee License Number Address Marijuana Retailers with Slap N Tickle East Boston Local Roots LLC d/b/a East Boston Cannabis Co. MR284117 1006 Bennington Street

Boston, MA 02128 202 Trading Company, Inc. d/b/a Bud Barn MR281735 682 Spring Street

Winchendon, MA 01475 Holistic Industries, Inc. D/b/a Liberty Cannabis MR282667 1300 Boston Road

Springfield, MA 01119 Indica LLC MR284431 127 Columbia St

Adams, MA 01220 Z&T Inc d/b/a Capital Cannabis MR283213 93 Davis Street

Douglas, MA 01516 Marijuana Retailers with Tiger’s Eye Cadella LLC d/b/a Quincy Cannabis Company MR284556 715 Washington St.

Quincy, MA 02169 202 Trading Company, Inc. d/b/a Bud Barn MR281735 682 Spring Street

Winchendon, MA 01475 Z&T Inc d/b/a Capital Cannabis MR283213 93 Davis Street

Douglas, MA 01516

These were sold between May 31 and Jan. 23 after yeast, mold and coliforms (a kind of bacteria) above acceptable testing limits were discovered. (Tap the link above to see the information below in a different format.)

Product Name/Type Product Strain Product Batch Number 1 g Pre-rolls Strane Carbon Fiber M00003392611 3.5 g Strane Carbon Fiber M00002987950 1 g Pre-rolls Strane Carbon Fiber M00002956710 28 g Strane Carbon Fiber M00003340103 1 g Pre-rolls Strane Frosted Jungle M00003264623 3.5 g Strane Frosted Jungle M00002988050 3.5 g Garcia Hand Picked Highland OG M00003340105 28 g Garcia Hand Picked Highland OG M00003340210 7 g Garcia Hand Picked Highland OG M00003340216 1 g Pre-rolls Garcia Hand Picked Highland OG M00003204633 Pre-rolls Strane Silver Kush M00003204633 5g Pre-roll 10 pk Strane Silver Kush M00002592380

Licensees (with affected products by strain):