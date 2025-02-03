Yeast, mold in marijuana products prompts warning from Mass. cannabis board

Several marijuana products sold across Massachusetts were recently found to have mold and yeast in them above acceptable limits, the Cannabis Control Commission said in a health advisory Monday.
The strains — Slap N Tickle, Tiger’s Eye, Carbon Fiber, Frosted Jungle, Highland OG and Silver Kush — were sold as recently as last month, according to the announcement. They passed initial testing before the contaminants were found through additional compliance testing.
No illnesses connected with the issues have been reported, the commission said. Anyone with the affected marijuana was urged to destroy or return it and contact the retailer, and anyone who uses the product and undergoes adverse health effects was urged to seek medical attention and reach out to the store they got it from.
There were two sets of potentially contaminated products, according to the Cannabis Control Commission:
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
Slap N Tickle, Tiger's Eye:
These were sold between Sept. 18 and Jan. 30 after yeast and mold above acceptable testing limits were discovered. (Tap the link above to see the information below in a different format.)
|Product Name/Type
|Product Strain
|Product Batch Number
|3.5g Jar
|Slap N Tickle
|F2H23SLAP080524
|0.8g Pre-Roll
|Slap N Tickle
|F2H23SLAP080524
|3.5g Jar
|Tiger’s Eye
|F3H23TEYE081924
|0.8g Pre-Roll
|Tiger’s Eye
|F3H23TEYE081924
|Licensee
|License Number
|Address
|Marijuana Retailers with Slap N Tickle
|East Boston Local Roots LLC d/b/a East Boston Cannabis Co.
|MR284117
|1006 Bennington Street
Boston, MA 02128
|202 Trading Company, Inc. d/b/a Bud Barn
|MR281735
|682 Spring Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
|Holistic Industries, Inc. D/b/a Liberty Cannabis
|MR282667
|1300 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
|Indica LLC
|MR284431
|127 Columbia St
Adams, MA 01220
|Z&T Inc d/b/a Capital Cannabis
|MR283213
|93 Davis Street
Douglas, MA 01516
|Marijuana Retailers with Tiger’s Eye
|Cadella LLC d/b/a Quincy Cannabis Company
|MR284556
|715 Washington St.
Quincy, MA 02169
|202 Trading Company, Inc. d/b/a Bud Barn
|MR281735
|682 Spring Street
Winchendon, MA 01475
|Z&T Inc d/b/a Capital Cannabis
|MR283213
|93 Davis Street
Douglas, MA 01516
Carbon Fiber, Frosted Jungle, Highland OG, Silver Kush:
These were sold between May 31 and Jan. 23 after yeast, mold and coliforms (a kind of bacteria) above acceptable testing limits were discovered. (Tap the link above to see the information below in a different format.)
|Product Name/Type
|Product Strain
|Product Batch Number
|1 g Pre-rolls Strane
|Carbon Fiber
|M00003392611
|3.5 g Strane
|Carbon Fiber
|M00002987950
|1 g Pre-rolls Strane
|Carbon Fiber
|M00002956710
|28 g Strane
|Carbon Fiber
|M00003340103
|1 g Pre-rolls Strane
|Frosted Jungle
|M00003264623
|3.5 g Strane
|Frosted Jungle
|M00002988050
|3.5 g Garcia Hand Picked
|Highland OG
|M00003340105
|28 g Garcia Hand Picked
|Highland OG
|M00003340210
|7 g Garcia Hand Picked
|Highland OG
|M00003340216
|1 g Pre-rolls Garcia Hand Picked
|Highland OG
|M00003204633
|Pre-rolls Strane
|Silver Kush
|M00003204633
|5g Pre-roll 10 pk Strane
|Silver Kush
|M00002592380
Licensees (with affected products by strain):
|Licensee
|License Number
|Address
|Marijuana Retailers and Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers with Carbon Fiber
|253 Organic, LLC
|MR281245
|253 Millers Falls Road
P.O. Box 253
Montague, MA 01376
|Ashli’s, Inc.
|MR281332
|70 Frank Mossberg Dr.
Attleboro, MA 02703
|KG Collective Brockton, LLC
|MR281374
|912 Crescent Street
Brockton, MA 02302
|Holistic Industries, Inc.
|MR281787
|304 Somerville Avenue
Somerville, MA 02143
|Enlite Cannabis Dispensary, LLC
|MR281867
|371-391 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
|Herbal Pathways
|MR282037
|1317 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
|Holistic Industries, Inc
|MR282605
|155 Northampton Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
|Holistic Industries, Inc.
|MR282667
|1300 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
|Great Barrington Retail, Inc.
|MR282884
|454 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA 01230
|6 Bricks, LLC
|MR283098
|1860 Main Street
Springfield, MA 01103
|Cypress Tree Management Natick, Inc.
|MR283773
|321 Speen Street
Natick, MA 01760
|Erba C3 Dorchester LLC
|MR284013
|43 Freeport Street
Boston, MA 02122
|Massachusetts Citizens for Social Equity LLC
|MR284097
|3995-3997 Washington Street
Boston, MA 02131
|Rooted In, LLC
|MR284261
|331 Newbury Street
Boston, MA 02115
|Smokey Leaf LLC
|MR284276
|45-49 Bank Row
Greenfield, MA 01301
|Enlite Cannabis Dispensary LLC
|MR284651
|479 Main Street
Springfield, MA 01151
|ARL Healthcare Inc.
|MR284873
|216 Ricciuti Drive
Quincy, MA 02169
|Holistic Industries, Inc. d/b/a Liberty Cannabis
|MTC1526-R
|155 Northampton Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
|ARL Healthcare, Inc. dba Panacea Wellness
|MTC225-R
|216 Ricciuti Drive
Quincy, MA 02169
|Holistic Industries, Inc.
|MTC685-P
|96 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
|Holistic Industries, Inc.
|MTC685-R
|304 Somerville Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
|Marijuana Retailers and Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers with Highland OG
|Patriot Care Corp
|MR281282
|7 Legion Avenue
Greenfield, MA 01301
|Holistic Industries, Inc.
|MR281787
|304 Somerville Avenue
Somerville, MA 02143
|Holistic Industries, Inc
|MR282605
|155 Northampton Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
|Z&T Inc
|MR283213
|93 Davis Street
Douglas, MA 01516
|Rooted In, LLC
|MR284261
|331 Newbury Street
Boston, MA 02115
|Holistic Industries, Inc. d/b/a Liberty Cannabis
|MTC1526-R
|155 Northampton Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
|Holistic Industries, Inc.
|MTC685-P
|96 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
|Holistic Industries, Inc.
|MTC685-R
|304 Somerville Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
|Marijuana Retailers and Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers with Frosted Jungle
|JimBuddys Rec Shop, Inc.
|MR281301
|1269 Memorial Drive
Chicopee, MA 01020
|Holistic Industries, Inc.
|MR281787
|304 Somerville Avenue
Somerville, MA 02143
|Enlite Cannabis Dispensary, LLC
|MR281867
|371-391 Damon Road
Northampton, MA 01060
|Turnbuckle Consulting Inc.
|MR281951
|239 West St
Pittsfield, MA 01201
|TDMA LLC
|MR282376
|74 Grafton Street
Worcester, MA 01604
|ARL Healthcare Inc.
|MR282382
|29 Harding Street
Middleborough, MA 02346
|Ganesh Wellness Inc.
|MR282519
|65 West Boylston Street
West Boylston, MA 01583
|Northeast Alternatives Retail, LLC
|MR282659
|596 Tarkiln Hill Road
New Bedford, MA 02745
|Holistic Industries, Inc.
|MR282667
|1300 Boston Road
Springfield, MA 01119
|Northeast Alternatives Retail LLC
|MR282743
|1903 Fall River Ave
Seekonk, MA 02771
|Great Barrington Retail, Inc.
|MR282884
|454 Main Street
Great Barrington, MA 01230
|Vedi Naturals LLC
|MR283056
|505 Boston Post Road West
Units F&G
Marlborough, MA 01752
|6 Bricks, LLC.
|MR283098
|1860 Main Street
Springfield, MA 01103
|B.O.T. REALTY, LLC
|MR283113
|223 Lunenburg Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
|Uma Flowers LLC
|MR283143
|2 Tarbell Street
Pepperell, MA 01463
|Essex Apothecary, Inc.
|MR283192
|233 Western Avenue
Lynn, MA 01904
|KG Collective Cambridge, LLC
|MR284181
|701-703B Mt. Auburn Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
|Rooted In, LLC
|MR284261
|331 Newbury Street
Boston, MA 02115
|Smokey Leaf LLC
|MR284276
|45-49 Bank Row
Greenfield, MA 01301
|Uma Flowers Lunenburg LLC
|MR284518
|43 Summer Street
Lunenburg, MA 01462
|Enlite Cannabis Dispensary LLC
|MR284651
|479 Main Street
Springfield, MA 01151
|ARL Healthcare, Inc.
|MTC1085-R
|29 Harding Street
Middleborough, MA 02346
|Holistic Industries, Inc. d/b/a Liberty Cannabis
|MTC1526-R
|155 Northampton Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
|Holistic Industries, Inc.
|MTC685-C
|96 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
|Holistic Industries, Inc.
|MTC685-P
|96 Palmer Road
Monson, MA 01057
|Holistic Industries, Inc.
|MTC685-R
|304 Somerville Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
|Marijuana Retailers and Medical Marijuana Treatment Centers with Silver Kush
|Ashli’s, Inc.
|MR281332
|70 Frank Mossberg Dr.
Attleboro, MA 02703
|Holistic Industries, Inc
|MR282605
|155 Northampton Street
Easthampton, MA 01027
|Uma Flowers LLC
|MR283143
|2 Tarbell Street
Pepperell, MA 01463
|KG Collective Cambridge, LLC
|MR284181
|701-703B Mt. Auburn Street
Cambridge, MA 02138