Fairfield

Massage Envy Employee Arrested for Sex Assault in Fairfield

By Angela Fortuna

Fairfield Police

An employee at Massage Envy in Fairfield was arrested after allegedly assaulting one of his clients.

The incident occurred on Saturday at approximately 3:20 p.m. at the Massage Envy on Black Rock Turnpike, according to police.

The victim alleged that 22-year-old Terron Zaire Moorer, of Stratford, exposed his genitals and made contact with the victim with his genitals, police said.

When interviewed by police at the scene, Moorer admitted to the accusations.

Moorer was released after posting $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 9.

This article tagged under:

Fairfieldsex assaultmassage envy
