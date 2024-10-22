Firefighters continue to work to contain massive brush fire in Berlin

Firefighters are continuing to battle a massive brush fire that started on a mountain in Berlin on Monday evening and expect it will take days to contain.

Residents reported fire on the west side of Lamentation Mountain around 5:44 p.m. Monday and efforts were made to contain as much of it as possible, according to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department.

NBC Connecticut

Steep and rocky terrain limited what crews could do overnight and firefighters returned Tuesday morning to continue to work to contain the fire.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Fire officials said the fire is east of Sea Green Drive and Bannon Lane and slowly moving northeast.

People were asked to avoid the Berlin Turnpike in the area of the fire.

NBC Connecticut

No evacuations are expected at this time. The fire department said a no-fly restriction is in place.

Crews from Newington, Wethersfield, Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Westfield and Meriden are assisting.

Homes are not believed to be in danger, as the blaze is about 400 to 500 yards away from the nearest neighborhood.

The dry stretch of weather will create an elevated brush fire danger over the coming week. It could take days to fully put out the fire.

Officials are expected to give an update at 10 a.m. Tuesday.