Massive crowds come out to Hammonasset Beach to watch seal release

On Thursday, Hammonasset Beach State Park was home to a special occasion - the largest seal release in Connecticut history.

"This is the first release we've ever done in Connecticut, especially a release of this size," said Sarah Callan, Manager of the Animal Rescue Program at Mystic Aquarium.

Four rehabilitated seals made their way back home. They were found stranded near Block Island's North Light and desperately needed care, including one female seal named Tortellini.

She was rescued on May 3rd with heavy gillnet wrapped around her neck and flippers.

"As a younger animal, they grow so quickly so that would have been embedded in the tissue really quickly," said Callan.

But after a few months, she was ready to return to the wild. In fact, she was the first one in the water on Thursday.

"It's really a great feeling to give them a second chance at life, and it's great to have other people be a part of that," said Callan.

People were definitely part of it and treated the event like a celebration. But this massive crowd created quite the traffic jam on the way in. Even the staff bringing the seals to the beach were caught in the mess.

Organizers say 700 people RSVP'd to this event, but they say a lot more showed up.

"We sat in traffic for a least a good 15 minutes," said Jaelynn Davis of Middletown.

But that didn't stop families from having a good time and experiencing one memorable day at the beach.

"My boys are absolutely in love with sea creatures and the Mystic Aquarium. It was just a couldn't-miss event," said Lisa Lohmann.