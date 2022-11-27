Connecticut

Massive Fire Rips Through Mystic

A large fire broke out this evening near Mystic Marine along the Mystic River

Linda Cordero

Fire crews from across southeastern Connecticut responded to a 4 alarm fire near the Mystic River in the vicinity of 2 Washington Street.

At least one business was engulfed by the flames which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington.

The Stonington Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown Mystic Area as first responders continue to battle the fire. Several road detours have been set up in the area according to Stonington Police.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

This article tagged under:

ConnecticutMystic
