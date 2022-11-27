Massive Fire Rips Through Mystic

Fire crews from across southeastern Connecticut responded to a 4 alarm fire near the Mystic River in the vicinity of 2 Washington Street.

BREAKING : Massive fire burning right now at 2 Washington St in #Mystic. 4 alarm. Multiple departments responding. @mattaustinTV will have live report on @NBCConnecticut after the game.

🎥: Norwich Fire Local 892 pic.twitter.com/Ge1srgDgQL — LESLIE MAYES NBC (@LeslieMayesTV) November 28, 2022

At least one business was engulfed by the flames which could be seen throughout Groton and Stonington.

Massive fire burning off of Washington St in Mystic. So many watching in disbelief. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/14U6gXUNO2 — Matt Austin (@mattaustinTV) November 28, 2022

The Stonington Police Department asked residents to avoid the downtown Mystic Area as first responders continue to battle the fire. Several road detours have been set up in the area according to Stonington Police.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.