Maine

Massive jellyfish spotted at Maine beach, swimmers warned to be careful of its sting

It's not the only jellyfish sighting in the region. A Massachusetts police department said they have received multiple reports in recent days.

By Marc Fortier

City of South Portland

A massive 5-foot-wide jellyfish was spotted at a Maine beach over the weekend, and officials are warning swimmers to be careful of its sting.

The lion's mane jellyfish was seen near the shore at Willard Beach in South Portland. City officials warned swimmers not to touch the jellyfish if they see it, as they sting, but to instead observe it from a distance. And if they notice one washed ashore, notify a lifeguard so they can help it back into the water with a shovel.

According to The Weather Channel, the lion's mane jellyfish -- which they describe as looking like "oozing, bloody blobs of goo" -- are washing ashore more often than usual in Maine this year. And they're also larger than the ones typically seen in these parts.

Jellyfish have also been spotted in Massachusetts this week.

Police in Ipswich issued a warning for swimmers on Monday, saying they've received multiple reports of jellyfish in their waters.

"Please be alert when entering the waters and swimming.." they said.

