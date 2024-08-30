Uncasville

Matt Finkel goes ‘Over the Edge' for Special Olympics Connecticut

NBC Universal, Inc.

NBC Connecticut sports reporter Matt Finkel rappelled 30 stories down the outside of Mohegan Sun on Friday. Matt was joined by Special Olympics Global Messenger Matt Glad, who was making his 14th rappel. This is the third year the two have gone down Mohegan Sun side by side.

"It was awesome," Glad said. "I'm happy when they cheer me on. It makes me feel good."

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Participants have to raise $1,250, which goes to supporting year-round sports, health, and fitness programs for athletes of all abilities.

"It's so important, it's the money that allows us to have year-round sports and health programs that help our athletes perform their best and make friendships that last forever and just realize what they can do," said Debbie Horne, Special Olympics Connecticut Senior Director of Communications and Marketing.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This is the 14th year for the fundraiser and Special Olympics Connecticut reached a milestone this year, sending its 1,000th person Over the Edge.

NBC Connecticut sports reporter Matt Finkel is repelling more than 30 floors down Mohegan Sun's Sky Tower with Special Olympics athlete Matt Glad to benefit the organization.

"It's incredible," said Horne. "I think some people who haven't done it before, a lot of them have because they come back year after year, but when they actually complete it, it's just a lot of high fives and a lot of hugs from family and friends that are there to support them and they feel really excited about what they did, not only going Over the Edge but supporting our athletes, giving them something so exciting to be a part of."

Local

East Hampton 1 hour ago

Former flight attendant pushes beverage cart hundreds of miles to honor 9/11 crew members

New Haven 2 hours ago

New Haven hosts International Overdose Awareness Day, provides resources and information to fight addiction

"I did it," said Glad. "And I want to do it again next year with my buddy Matt Finkel."

Matt and Matt are already committed to rappel together in 2025.

This article tagged under:

Uncasville
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us