Max A Mia moving to a new location in Avon

Max A Mia is moving to a new location in Avon.

After 34 years at 70 East Main St., the restaurant will be moving down the road to 380 West Main St., the former Bertucci’s restaurant in Avon Marketplace.

Max Hospitality expects the move to happen in early 2025.

“We are beyond excited about this move and the opportunity it represents to expand our space and refresh our look and menu while honoring our long-standing presence of warm hospitality and great food in Avon,” Scott Smith, president and CEO of Max Hospitality, said in a statement. “Since its opening, our original space has become a Farmington Valley landmark, but as business surged in the aftermath of the pandemic, it has limited our ability to grow and accommodate our expanding customer base and evolving food culture.”

Restaurant designer Peter Niemitz, of Niemitz Design Group, will design the new space.

Max Hospitality said he has designed the interiors of all existing Max Hospitality restaurants. Max Hospitality consists of 10 restaurants and a catering company.