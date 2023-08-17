Hartford

Max Creek and more to perform at Hartford outdoor concert series

By Katie Langley

old-state-house-hartford
NBC Connecticut

“Hartford Live” concerts are back at State House Square in Hartford with shows throughout the rest of the summer.

The outdoor concerts are free and will take place on Thursdays through Sept. 28. Music begins at 6 p.m. VIP tickets are also available for purchase.

The Hartford Live music series will feature music, food trucks and a beer garden.

The festivities kicked off earlier this month with performances from Guster and Cimafunk.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

People who attend will have to go through security and there will be bag and cooler checks, according to Good Works Entertainment.

Concert Lineup:

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us