Max Creek and more to perform at Hartford outdoor concert series

“Hartford Live” concerts are back at State House Square in Hartford with shows throughout the rest of the summer.

The outdoor concerts are free and will take place on Thursdays through Sept. 28. Music begins at 6 p.m. VIP tickets are also available for purchase.

The Hartford Live music series will feature music, food trucks and a beer garden.

The festivities kicked off earlier this month with performances from Guster and Cimafunk.

People who attend will have to go through security and there will be bag and cooler checks, according to Good Works Entertainment.

Concert Lineup: