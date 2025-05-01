‘May Day' rallies around CT call for local and federal action on range of issues

Rallies and protests happened around the state Thursday on a slew of policies and plans coming out of both Washington and Hartford.

Crowds flocked to the capitol city early Thursday to send a message to state leaders.

“We are going to let the powers at be in the capital be know that the workers are fed up,” Ed Hawthorne, president of CT AFL-CIO, said.

He was one of an arrays of unions and representatives of working-class people in Connecticut organizing on “May Day," or international workers day.

“Working people are struggling, we can’t afford rent, we can’t afford to buy a home, we can’t afford health insurance and retirement insurance is a dream to some people,” Hawthorne said.

The call was on state leaders to “be bold” and loosen the fiscal guardrails around the state budget allowing for more money to flow into communities around Connecticut, easing the burden for the working class.

“I often hear people say it’s for a rainy day, it’s flooding, it is flooding, all from poor working-class people middle class people it is pouring,” Cristher Estrada-Perez, executive director of the Student Loan Fund, said.

Organizers were also seeking support in plugging holes where federal funding has been cut.

“We are asking for more resources because federally they are cutting our resources. They are going after Medicaid, they are going after Medicare they are going after education," Estrada-Perez said.

But leaders of the CT GOP weren’t keen on the demands of rally-goers.

“The one in Hartford is asking for a socialistic takeover and a socialistic creation of the state of Connecticut.” Ben Proto with the CT GOP said, speaking about the rally in Hartford.

Messages and signage at rallies ranged from those same demands, protections and support for working families, to immigration, democracy in peril, and the president himself.

“Donald Trump has got to go,” you could hear marchers chanting around Bushnell Park.

Proto criticized the lack of a clear message at the varying rallies around the state.

“They don’t have a message, they don’t have an agenda, they don’t have a plan they just want to yell and scream,” Proto said. “It just becomes white noise after a while, you can only cry wolf so many times until people realize there is no wolf there.”

But those in attendance said their message was clear, politics aside, Connecticut locally and at the federal level needs to start working for the working class.

“Working people are fed up with being taken advantage of,” Hawthorne said.

By 5 p.m., many of the rally-goers moved to the New Haven Green, where about 40 organizations focused more acutely on the federal government.

The Elm City rally was described as “a joining of over 340 cities nationwide to demand public investment in everyday residents’ lives, not billionaire’s bank accounts,” according to organizers.

Rally-goers have been calling for an end to what is described as billionaire takeover and corruption under the Trump administration.

They are also calling for a halt on attacks to marginalized communities, expansion and protection of federal services like Medicare and Medicaid and protections for workers.