Mayor announces $3 million in additional funding for Hartford schools

Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam announced Tuesday the city has secured an additional $3 million for Hartford Public Schools.

The school district was facing a $6.7 million budget deficit, threatening to cut several programs for students.

This additional money will help keep some of those programs running, including the district's dental clinic, the Opportunity Youth Academy, ReadyCT, and programs run by Catholic Charities, according to the mayor's office.

"This is great for our community, great for our children in the afterschool programs," said Nick Lebron, director of community schools for Catholic Charities. "You know it’s so beneficial reducing the risk factors for these kids putting them in programs where they continue to have access to enrichment programming, things like arts and science and those type of things.”

The $3 million is a combination of $1.5 million in city funds along with $1.5 million in corporate and foundation funding guarantees.

Arulampalam says the programs being saved are key to the success of students in Hartford.

"They’re four programs that are so vital for so many of our kids. Health programs for many of our kids, programs that deal with many of our most at-risk youth. Opportunity Youth Academy is for many kids the last chance to get a high school diploma,” Arulampalam said at a news conference on Tuesday.

The money does not end the fiscal crisis for Hartford Public Schools and the union representing teachers says it's not enough.

"While it is something, and I acknowledge that this is helping the Board of Ed with some additional funds, it does not close the budget nor does it restore a single teacher whose position has been either cut or laid off,” said Carol Gale, from the Hartford Federation of Teachers.

Mayor Arulampalam acknowledged it's not a perfect fix for the Board of Education's needs.

"This is a solution that doesn’t get all the way there, and I understand the frustration with that,” he said.

The mayor said he hopes the state will adopt a special education funding bill that will restore the money to fill the rest of Hartford's education budget gap.