Mayor Calls for Bristol to Be Lit in Blue 1 Month After Deaths of 2 Officers

Saturday will mark one month since the tragedy in Bristol that took the lives of two police officers and the mayor is asking residents to illuminate the town in blue lights on Nov. 12.

On Oct. 12, Sgt. Alex Hamzy, Lt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alec Iurato were ambushed while responding to a 911 call.

Hamzy and Demonte died from the injuries they sustained.

Iurato was injured when he was shot in the leg and he shot and killed the suspect, officials said.

One of the many ways that people showed their support for Bristol police after the shooting was to turn on blue lights.

Bristol Mayor Jeff Caggiano said in a video posted on Facebook that he is hoping to have 80 percent of the town illuminated in blue Saturday.

“You have time to go online, order some blue bulbs and let’s make sure that the town of Bristol is brightly lit blue for Nov. 12,” Caggiano said in a video posted on Facebook.

“Some of you might be lighting things green for Veterans Day on the 11th. I think that’s great, that’s been an old tradition that people have done, but on the 12th, I’m hopeful that we’ll have 80 percent of the town lit up in blue,” he added.