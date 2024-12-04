New Haven

Mayor IDs 17-year-old killed in nighttime shooting in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

The mayor has identified the 17-year-old who was killed in a shooting in New Haven on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened on Shelton Avenue near Huntington Street just before 7 p.m.

Police Chief Karl Jacobson said the teen was shot in the road. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The 17-year-old has been identified by Mayor Justin Elicker as Daily Jackson.

Jacobson said the teen knew 16-year-old Uzziah Shell, who died in a broad daylight shooting two weeks ago.

It follows another deadly shooting that happened in a parking lot on George Street Monday afternoon.

The police chief said the 17-year-old went to Riverside Academy in New Haven. The school superintendent has been notified and police say there will be grief counseling available to students.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.

