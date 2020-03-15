Mayor Issues State of Emergency in New Haven, Second Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Mayor Justin Elicker has issued a state of emergency for the City of New Haven and a second resident tests positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

"There is no doubt that COVID-19 will continue to spread in our community, and I will take every measure appropriate to limit exposure to our residents," Elicker said in a statement.

"We are curtailing all activities except critical functions until further notice," he continued.

City Hall will be closed to the public beginning Monday.

City employees that are not critical to operations should not report to work, Elicker said.

The second resident to test positive for coronavirus did not meet the CDC travel criteria and they were not tested but were told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure. Their symptoms worsened and the person was admitted to Yale New Haven Hospital, where they were tested for coronavirus and their results came back positive.

"If you are a member of the business community, I strongly encourage you to have only essential employees report to work, provide options for employees to telework and do what you can to support paid leave and reduce any chance of further spread of COVID-19," Elicker said.

The mayor also announced that there is a third presumptive positive case in New Haven. The person was admitted to the hospital Sunday afternoon and officials are awaiting lab results.

Both residents will continue to be monitored by the New Haven Health Department.