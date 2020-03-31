new haven

Mayor of New Haven to Hold COVID-19 Briefing

The mayor of New Haven will hold a briefing on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19 and the impact the virus is having on the city.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond will host a virtual press availability at 4:00 p.m.

All briefings are uploaded to the Mayor’s YouTube Page at bit.ly/MayorYouTube.

New Haven has 73 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to statistics the state released on Monday.

The state of Connecticut has had over 2,500 cases of coronavirus and at least 36 deaths.

