Mayor of New Haven to Hold COVID-19 Briefing Sunday Afternoon

The mayor of New Haven will hold a briefing on Sunday afternoon to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19 and the impact the virus is having on the city.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond will host a virtual press availability at 2:30 p.m.

All briefings are uploaded to the Mayor’s YouTube Page at bit.ly/MayorYouTube.

New Haven has 180 confirmed cases of coronavirus and six deaths, Elicker said on Saturday.

The state of Connecticut has had over 5,200 confirmed cases and 165 deaths.

