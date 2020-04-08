new haven

Mayor of New Haven to Hold COVID-19 Briefing Tonight

NBC Universal, Inc.

The mayor of New Haven will hold a briefing on Wednesday night to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19 and the impact the virus is having on the city.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond will host a virtual press availability at 5:30 p.m.

All briefings are uploaded to the Mayor’s YouTube Page at bit.ly/MayorYouTube.

Local

South Windsor 42 mins ago

South Windsor Business Evacuated Due to Fire

coronavirus 45 mins ago

Conn. Coronavirus Peak Expected In Two Weeks: Latest Model

New Haven has 365 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to statistics the state released on Tuesday.

There are more than 7,700 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and at least 277 people have died.

This article tagged under:

new havencoronavirusCoronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us