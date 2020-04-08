Mayor of New Haven to Hold COVID-19 Briefing Tonight

The mayor of New Haven will hold a briefing on Wednesday night to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19 and the impact the virus is having on the city.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker and New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond will host a virtual press availability at 5:30 p.m.

All briefings are uploaded to the Mayor’s YouTube Page at bit.ly/MayorYouTube.

New Haven has 365 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to statistics the state released on Tuesday.

There are more than 7,700 cases of coronavirus in Connecticut and at least 277 people have died.